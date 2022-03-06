Alexa
Gazelas, Osobor carry Montana St. past N. Colorado 87-85

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:54
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle hit the winning 3-pointer from 35 feet, Nick Gazelas and Great Osobor scored 19 points apiece and Montana State stretched its home winning streak to nine games, narrowly defeating Northern Colorado 87-85 on Saturday.

Amin Adamu added 17 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Battle had 12 points for Montana State (24-7, 16-4 Big Sky Conference).

Daylen Kountz had 26 points for the Bears (18-14, 13-7). Matt Johnson II added 17 points. Bodie Hume had 14 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Bears. Northern Colorado defeated Montana State 77-75 on Dec. 2.

