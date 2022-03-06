Alexa
Saddler's clutch play lifts Southern past Alabama A&M 50-49

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 10:03
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jayden Saddler had 13 points and his three-point play with one second to go lifted Southern past Alabama A&M 50-49 on Saturday.

Tyrone Lyons added 12 points for the Jaguars, who held the Bulldogs to 28.3 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent.

Terrell Williams had eight rebounds for Southern (17-13, 11-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Jalen Johnson had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-17, 10-8), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Garrett Hicks added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Jaguars improved to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Southern defeated Alabama A&M 73-64 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:40 GMT+08:00

