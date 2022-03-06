Alexa
Arizona's McKale Center evacuated after game due to fire

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:55
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's McKale Center was evacuated Saturday due to a fire after the men's basketball game against California.

Fire alarms sounded and the arena was cleared out about an hour after No. 2 Arizona's 89-61 win. Smoke billowed out of a vent near the rafters as workers scrambled to get people out of the building.

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances surrounded the arena and blocked the streets in every direction near it. A ladder truck hoisted a crew to check out the roof as a small group of fans in Arizona gear looked on.

___

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:40 GMT+08:00

