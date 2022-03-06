Alexa
Orlando City 0, Chicago 0

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:20
Orlando City 0 0 0
Chicago 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey.

Yellow Cards_Herbers, Chicago, 12th; Navarro, Chicago, 63rd; Duran, Chicago, 80th; Sekulic, Chicago, 81st; Araujo, Orlando City, 90th; Gallese, Orlando City, 90th+3; Gimenez, Chicago, 90th+3.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Tyler Wyrostek, Sorin Stoica. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.

___

Lineups

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Cesar Araujo, Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra, Facundo Torres (Andres Perea, 88th); Benji Michel (Tesho Akindele, 52nd), Alexandre Pato (Ercan Kara, 71st).

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic; Gaston Gimenez, Xherdan Shaqiri; Fabian Herbers (Brian Gutierrez, 64th), Stanislav Ivanov (Jhon Jader Duran, 78th), Kacper Przybylko.