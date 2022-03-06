Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ty Gibbs recovers from early spat to win in Las Vegas

By JENNA FRYER , AP Auto Racing Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:52
Ty Gibbs recovers from early spat to win in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and a failed attempt at retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for NASCAR's second-tier series. Gibbs got a push ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson and then pulled away in clean air.

His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, his first win of the year.

Gibbs climbed from his car and immediately issued an apology to Ryan Sieg, who had feuded with Gibbs throughout the first stage.

Gibbs had made contact with Sieg to trigger the feud that only ended when Sieg wrecked himself trying to retaliate against Gibbs. The two had already spoken about the initial contact — the race was briefly stopped, for snow flurries, in the desert! — and Sieg said the issue wasn't over. Sieg acknowledged that Gibbs is driving the best car in NASCAR's second-tier series, and said the 19-year-old needed to be taught a lesson.

But when Sieg attempted to run Gibbs up the track when the race resumed, he lost control of his own car and destroyed it in his own crash.

“Wow, that was just really smart there,” Gibbs said over his radio as Sieg limped his car into the garage.

After collecting the checkered flag, Gibbs was no longer poking his rival.

“I want to apologize to (Sieg) for the silly contact I made,” Gibbs said. “It wasn't my best decision and I am sorry to that whole group, Ryan's family, they work so hard, so I want to apologize to them.”

Gragson finished second for a second consecutive week. He's not finished lower than third through three races and had a comfortable lead on his home track until a crash with 12 laps remaining exposed him to another restart.

Gibbs thanked Justin Allgaier — Gragson's teammate at JR Motorsports — for a push on the restart that got him the lead. Gragson, who led five times for 52 laps, seemed shocked.

“Just kind of got beat at our own game there,” Gragson said. “Restarts, just, you know came up short.”

Daniel Hemric finished third for Kaulig Racing and Chevrolet drivers took eight of the top-10 spots.

The race ran just three minutes short of three hours, not including the stoppage for snow. Last week's race at California ran 3:05:05 and had a race-record 12 cautions.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"