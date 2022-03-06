Alexa
Williams carries Georgia St. over Arkansas St. in Sun Belt

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:40
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kane Williams matched his season high with 23 points as Georgia State edged past Arkansas State 65-62 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 11 points for Georgia State (16-10). Eliel Nsoseme added 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Norchad Omier had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Red Wolves (18-11). Caleb Fields added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:11 GMT+08:00

"