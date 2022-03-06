Alexa
Bellarmine tops Liberty 53-50 to reach Atlantic Sun final

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:30
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Ethan Claycomb had 16 points as Bellarmine edged past Liberty 53-50 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Dylan Penn had 19 points for Bellarmine (19-13). CJ Fleming added 11 points. Juston Betz had eight rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Bellarmine totaled 18 first-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 24 points in the second half for Liberty marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Darius McGhee had 21 points for the Flames (22-11). Brody Peebles added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:11 GMT+08:00

