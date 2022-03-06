Colorado 3, Atlanta 0

|Atlanta
First Half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 1 (Barrios), 33rd minute.
Second Half_2, Colorado, Lewis, 1 (Rubio), 48th; 3, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 1, 87th.
Goalies_Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Bobby Shuttleworth; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin.
Yellow Cards_Hernandez, Atlanta, 21st; Trusty, Colorado, 22nd; Robinson, Atlanta, 31st; Price, Colorado, 42nd; Kaye, Colorado, 51st; Shinyashiki, Colorado, 80th; Dwyer, Atlanta, 90th.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Mike Rottersman, Chris Elliott, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.
___
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell (Caleb Wiley, 64th), Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Miles Robinson; Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Dom Dwyer, 72nd); Brooks Lennon (Marcelino Moreno, 64th), Josef Martínez, Tyler Wolff.
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Lucas Esteves, Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Daniel Wilson (Steven Beitashour, 66th); Michael Barrios (Bryan Acosta, 63rd), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Collen Warner, 63rd), Jack Price; Jonathan Lewis (Andre Shinyashiki, 74th), Diego Rubio.