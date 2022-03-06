Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Llewellyn carries Princeton over Penn 93-70

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 09:20
Llewellyn carries Princeton over Penn 93-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Jaelin Llewellyn scored 24 points as Princeton extended its winning streak to seven games, rolling past Penn 93-70 on Saturday night.

Drew Friberg had 18 points for Princeton (22-5, 12-2 Ivy League). Matt Allocco added 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 31 points for the Quakers (12-15, 9-5). Clark Slajchert added 12 points. Bryce Washington had 10 points. Lucas Monroe had a career-high 14 rebounds plus two points.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 against the Quakers this season. Princeton defeated Penn 74-64 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 11:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"