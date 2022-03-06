Alexa
Simplification wins Grade 2 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 08:44
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Simplification pulled away in the stretch to win the Grade 2, $400,000 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park on Saturday and likely earned a chance to race in the Kentucky Derby.

The 5-2 favorite, trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Jose Ortiz, made a move on the outside and simply outran In Due Time and 88-1 shot O Captain to the finish. He finished the mile and a sixteenth in 1:44.04.

Simplification returned $7, $4.20 and $3.60 for the win. He picked up 50 points in the Kentucky Derby qualifying standings, and now having 54 overall means he’s virtually a lock to have secured a spot in the first race of the Triple Crown season.

“The horse responded to Jose,” Sano said. “He said, ‘Go,’ and it was all good.”

The race had a major scare when High Oak and Galt clipped heels and both threw their riders. High Oak was one of about seven horses trying to get into position for a shot at the lead around the turn when the incident took place. Both riders — Junior Alvarado for High Oak, Joel Rosario aboard Galt — tumbled to the dirt, but eventually made their way back to the jockey room.

Rosario said he had back soreness. Alvarado was taken to a nearly hospital for evaluation on one of his ankles.

The horses, both trained by Bill Mott, were corralled as well.

“My horses walked off good,” Mott said. “All I know is High Oak was in tight quarters.”

In Due Time returned $6.20 and $5. O Captain paid $16 to show.

Updated : 2022-03-06 10:05 GMT+08:00

