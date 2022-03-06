Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dixon scores 27 to carry Idaho over N. Arizona 78-69

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 08:45
Dixon scores 27 to carry Idaho over N. Arizona 78-69

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 27 points as Idaho defeated Northern Arizona 78-69 on Saturday.

Trevante Anderson had 16 points and seven assists for Idaho (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15), who have now lost seven games in a row. Keith Haymon added 14 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Vandals evened the season series against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 74-72 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"