Dixon scores 27 to carry Idaho over N. Arizona 78-69

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 27 points as Idaho defeated Northern Arizona 78-69 on Saturday.

Trevante Anderson had 16 points and seven assists for Idaho (9-21, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 10 points. Tanner Christensen had seven rebounds.

Jalen Cone had 35 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (9-22, 5-15), who have now lost seven games in a row. Keith Haymon added 14 points. Isaiah Lewis had six rebounds.

Nik Mains, who was second on the Lumberjacks in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Vandals evened the season series against the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona defeated Idaho 74-72 on Jan. 17.

