Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis' 24 points lead UC Irvine past CS Bakersfield 66-61

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:58
Davis' 24 points lead UC Irvine past CS Bakersfield 66-61

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis had a career-high 24 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Cal State Bakersfield 66-61 on Saturday.

Justin Hohn had 12 points and seven rebounds for UC Irvine (15-9, 10-5 Big West Conference). Austin Johnson added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Justin McCall had 12 points for the Roadrunners (7-18, 2-14). Shawn Stith added 12 points. Cameron Smith had 11 points.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 57-52 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"