Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Green scores 16 to lead Canisius over Siena 67-64

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 08:19
Green scores 16 to lead Canisius over Siena 67-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Malek Green came off the bench to score 16 points to lift Canisius to a 67-64 win over Siena on Saturday.

Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six steals for Canisius (11-20, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Armon Harried added 11 points and six rebounds. Xzavier Long had 2 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson Stormo had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Saints (15-13, 12-8). Colby Rogers added 17 points. Anthony Gaines had six rebounds.

The Golden Griffins evened the season series against the Saints. Siena defeated Canisius 73-65 on Feb. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"