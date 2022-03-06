Alexa
Gil's PK goal helps Revolution beat FC Dallas 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:38
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Earl Edwards Jr. delivered a one-save shutout while Carles Gil scored a pivotal goal in the New England Revolution’s 1-0 win over Dallas on Saturday.

Gil’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to secure the win for the Revolution (1-0-1).

Both the Revolution and Dallas (0-1-1) had nine shots. The Revolution had four shots on goal and Dallas had one.

Edwards Jr. saved the one shot he faced for the Revolution. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Revolution hosting Real Salt Lake while Dallas hosts Nashville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:33 GMT+08:00

