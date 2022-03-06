Alexa
Rowell carries California Baptist over Lamar 78-66

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:48
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ty Rowell had a season-high 25 points as California Baptist topped Lamar 78-66 on Saturday.

Tre Armstrong had 11 points for California Baptist (17-14, 7-11 Western Athletic Conference). Taran Armstrong added 11 points and seven assists. Elijah Thomas had 10 points.

Lincoln Smith had 15 points for the Cardinals (2-27, 0-16), who have now lost 20 consecutive games. Jordyn Adams added 14 points. C.J. Roberts had 12 points.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. California Baptist defeated Lamar 83-61 on Feb. 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:33 GMT+08:00

