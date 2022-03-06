Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Odigie carries Troy past Little Rock 69-62 in Sun Belt

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:42
Odigie carries Troy past Little Rock 69-62 in Sun Belt

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Efe Odigie recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead fourth-seeded Troy to a 69-62 win over No. 12-seed Little Rock in the Sun Belt Conference tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Duke Deen had 15 points for Troy (20-10). Kieffer Punter added 10 points.

Nikola Maric had 18 points and nine rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-19). Jordan Jefferson added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"