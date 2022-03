CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, right, challenges Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 5, ... CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, right, challenges Philadelphia Union's Jose Martinez during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Montreal.(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 5, ... CF Montreal's Lassi Lappalainen, right, challenges Philadelphia Union's Nathan Harriel during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Montreal.(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza clears the ball as Philadelphia Union's Julian Carranza moves in during the first half of an MLS soccer game ... CF Montreal's goalkeeper Sebastian Breza clears the ball as Philadelphia Union's Julian Carranza moves in during the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Montreal.(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored in a three-minute span early in the second half to help the Philadelphia Union beat Montreal 2-1 on Saturday

Bedoya tied it in the 53rd minute and Gazdag gave Philadelphia (1-0-1) the lead in the 56th.

Lassi Lappalainen opened the scoring for Montreal’s (0-0-2) in the 32nd.

Philadelphia was reduced to 10 men in the 71st when Julián Carranza received his second yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Zachary Brault-Guillard.