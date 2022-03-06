Czumbel scores 22 to lift UTSA past Rice 82-71

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erik Czumbel had a career-high 22 points as UTSA topped Rice 82-71 on Saturday.

Dhieu Deing had 19 points for UTSA (10-21, 3-15 Conference USA), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 14 points. Jacob Germany had 13 points.

Carl Pierre had 16 points for the Owls (15-15, 7-11). Terrance McBride added 12 points. Max Fiedler had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Roadrunners leveled the season series against the Owls. Rice defeated UTSA 91-78 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com