Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Walker carries UAB over Louisiana Tech 87-74

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:10
Walker carries UAB over Louisiana Tech 87-74

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 24 points as UAB got past Louisiana Tech 87-74 on Saturday.

Michael Ertel had 20 points for UAB (24-7, 14-4 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight win. Trey Jemison added 16 points and nine rebounds. Quan Jackson added 16 points.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-9, 12-6). Amorie Archibald added 14 points.

The Blazers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 83-76 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"