Reynolds II carries Saint Joseph's past Rhode Island 70-60

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:02
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II had a season-high 27 points as Saint Joseph's ended its seven-game losing streak, topping Rhode Island 70-60 on Saturday.

Jordan Hall had 15 points and eight rebounds for Saint Joseph's (11-18, 5-13 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Malik Martin had 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams (14-15, 5-12). Ishmael Leggett added six rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Rams. Rhode Island defeated Saint Joseph's 75-64 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:31 GMT+08:00

