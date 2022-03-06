Alexa
AP PHOTOS: Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:01
People lie on the floor of a hospital during shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP P...
The children of medical workers warm themselves in a blanket as they wait for their relatives in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 202...
A Ukrainian soldier and a militia man help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP P...
Smoke rises after shelling by Russian forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian servicemen carry a baby stroller after crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstri...
Marina Yatsko, left, runs behind her boyfriend Fedor carrying her 18 month-old son Kirill who was killed in shelling, as they arrive at a hospital in ...
People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March...
A woman traveling with others fleeing Ukraine, looks out of the window of a bus near the border crossing in Korczowa, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022....
A Ukrainian serviceman and a civilian carry a wounded man who was injured by shelling in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP...
Marina Yatsko, left, and her boyfriend Fedor mourn over her 18 month-old son Kirill's lifeless body, killed in shelling, as he lie on a stretcher in a...
Ukrainian citizens flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A woman holds a dog while crossing the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting peo...
Ukrainian civilians receive weapons training inside a cinema in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Marina Yatsko and her boyfriend Fedor comfort each other after her 18-month-old son Kirill was killed by shelling in a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, ...
Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A sick woman is carried in semi-conscious by Ukrainian soldiers as they cross the Irpin river as fleeing the city in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, S...
Glass on a hospital window is shattered by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman weeps after finding a friend, who also fled Ukraine, at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schre...
Medical workers unsuccessfully try to save the life of Marina Yatsko's 18 month-old son Kirill, who was fatally wounded by shelling, at a hospital in ...
Injured Ukrainian men gather after crossing the Irpin River fleeing the area in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emi...
People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March...
Ukrainian paramedics cover a grave with their country's flag of their colleague Valentyna Pushych, who was killed by Russian troops in a cemetery in K...

In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities.

A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, where a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began that morning.

Ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the U.N.-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva.

The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure but likely had surpassed 1,000.