Council IV lifts Wichita St. over East Carolina 70-62

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 07:05
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV had 20 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 70-62 on Saturday.

Craig Porter Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (15-12, 6-9 American Athletic Conference). Tyson Etienne added 12 points. Morris Udeze had 12 points.

Tristen Newton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Pirates (15-14, 6-11). Vance Jackson added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 09:30 GMT+08:00

