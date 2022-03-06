Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Longwood beats South Carolina Upstate 79-70 in Big South

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 05:54
Longwood beats South Carolina Upstate 79-70 in Big South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Hill had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as top-seeded Longwood beat fourth-seeded South Carolina Upstate 79-70 in the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.

Hill hit 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

DeShaun Wade had 18 points for Longwood (25-6). Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points and seven rebounds. Zac Watson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Bryson Mozone had 24 points for the Spartans (14-16). Mysta Goodloe added 15 points and six assists. Jordan Gainey had 13 points and three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 07:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
"