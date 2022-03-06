New York Red Bulls 4, Toronto FC 1

New York Red Bulls 4 0 — 4 Toronto FC 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 1 (Klimala), 17th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 2 (Klimala), 24th; 3, Toronto FC, Jimenez, 1 (Petrasso), 35th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 3 (Klimala), 40th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Long, 1 (Amaya), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg.

Yellow Cards_Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 31st; Salcedo, Toronto FC, 61st; Klimala, New York Red Bulls, 67th; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 86th.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Gianni Facchini, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_David Barrie.

A_23,121.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Aaron Long (Tom Edwards, 66th), Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya (Daniel Edelman, 90th), Omir Fernandez (Caden Clark, 66th), Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood; Tom Barlow (Serge Ngoma, 83rd), Patryk Klimala (Zachary Ryan, 90th).

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Shane O'Neill, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo (Lukas MacNaughton, 80th); Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Kadin Chung, 70th), Michael Bradley (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 80th), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jesus Jimenez, Jayden Nelson (Noble Okello, 70th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Ifunanyachi Achara, 46th).