Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Liverpool within 3 points of City after beating West Ham 1-0

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 03:58
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liv...
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after their win in the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Anfield stadium in L...
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson after their win in the English Premier League soccer match agains...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liv...

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after their win in the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at Anfield stadium in L...

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp, left, celebrates with Liverpool's Andrew Robertson after their win in the English Premier League soccer match agains...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool won its seventh straight game in the English Premier League by beating West Ham 1-0 to move within three points of leader Manchester City on Saturday.

Sadio Mane swept in the only goal at Anfield in the 27th minute, converting from close range after a shot was driven across the face of goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold was active at the other end of the field, clearing off the line after Pablo Fornals chipped the ball over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and then again from a deflected follow-up shot from Nikola Vlašić.

West Ham had two great chances in the second half, too, with Manuel Lanzini blazing over with the goal at his mercy and Jarrod Bowen denied by a last-ditch tackle from Andrew Robertson.

Bowen had to go off injured minutes later.

Liverpool will look for a favor from its biggest rival, Manchester United, which plays City in the derby at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

If City loses, Liverpool is in direct range of Pep Guardiola's team and would have a game in hand.

It was a 16th assist from Alexander-Arnold in all competitions, the most he has managed in a single campaign and there was still 2 1/2 months left in it.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-06 06:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
"