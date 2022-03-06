Alexa
Jean-Baptiste leads Chattanooga past The Citadel in SoCon

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 04:06
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Jean-Baptiste had 20 points as Chattanooga narrowly defeated The Citadel 71-66 in the Southern Conference tourney quarterfinals on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 19 points for Chattanooga (25-7). KC Hankton added 13 points and seven rebounds. Darius Banks had six assists.

Hayden Brown had 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-18). Stephen Clark added 14 points. Tyler Moffe had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 06:01 GMT+08:00

