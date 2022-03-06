Coyotes sign center Travis Boyd to 2-year contract

Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) tries to keep the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) and left wing Pierre-Edouard Be... Arizona Coyotes center Travis Boyd (72) tries to keep the puck away from Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote (52) and left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. The Lightning won 4-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed center Travis Boyd to a two-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Saturday were not released.

The 28-year-old Boyd has set career highs this season with 10 goals and 24 points in 46 games with Arizona. He's also one assist away from establishing a career high.

Boyd was a sixth-round pick by Washington in 2011 and played three seasons with the Capitals, scoring eight goals with 23 assists in 85 games. He played two seasons with Toronto and another with Vancouver before signing with the Coyotes in 2021.

Boyd has 23 goals and 42 assists in 170 career games.

