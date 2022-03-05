NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|m-Carolina
|55
|38
|12
|5
|81
|188
|132
|20-4-2
|18-8-3
|10-5-0
|a-Tampa Bay
|54
|36
|12
|6
|78
|186
|152
|19-5-4
|17-7-2
|11-5-1
|a-Florida
|54
|36
|13
|5
|77
|221
|161
|24-6-0
|12-7-5
|7-1-2
|m-Pittsburgh
|57
|34
|14
|9
|77
|185
|152
|15-8-5
|19-6-4
|10-4-2
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|55
|35
|15
|5
|75
|165
|138
|19-5-3
|16-10-2
|8-4-0
|a-Toronto
|54
|35
|15
|4
|74
|198
|157
|19-6-1
|16-9-3
|9-4-0
|Boston
|55
|33
|18
|4
|70
|166
|148
|16-10-1
|17-8-3
|12-3-1
|Washington
|56
|29
|18
|9
|67
|180
|156
|13-11-5
|16-7-4
|10-5-1
|Columbus
|55
|28
|25
|2
|58
|182
|200
|15-11-2
|13-14-0
|8-10-0
|Detroit
|55
|24
|25
|6
|54
|161
|197
|16-11-3
|8-14-3
|6-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|51
|20
|23
|8
|48
|131
|146
|10-11-4
|10-12-4
|5-5-1
|Buffalo
|56
|18
|30
|8
|44
|153
|200
|9-14-4
|9-16-4
|6-9-4
|Ottawa
|53
|19
|29
|5
|43
|137
|169
|10-16-2
|9-13-3
|5-10-1
|New Jersey
|55
|19
|31
|5
|43
|168
|200
|11-13-3
|8-18-2
|8-10-2
|Philadelphia
|54
|16
|28
|10
|42
|135
|189
|9-15-5
|7-13-5
|4-10-4
|Montreal
|55
|14
|34
|7
|35
|132
|210
|8-17-1
|6-17-6
|5-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|c-Colorado
|55
|40
|11
|4
|84
|219
|155
|23-3-2
|17-8-2
|13-5-2
|p-Calgary
|53
|32
|14
|7
|71
|186
|130
|15-4-5
|17-10-2
|7-6-1
|c-St. Louis
|53
|32
|15
|6
|70
|191
|146
|19-6-2
|13-9-4
|11-5-2
|c-Minnesota
|53
|32
|18
|3
|67
|200
|171
|16-5-1
|16-13-2
|8-6-1
|p-Los Angeles
|56
|30
|19
|7
|67
|166
|160
|14-12-2
|16-7-5
|6-5-1
|p-Vegas
|56
|31
|21
|4
|66
|182
|166
|15-13-3
|16-8-1
|11-5-1
|Dallas
|54
|31
|20
|3
|65
|159
|157
|20-7-1
|11-13-2
|12-7-2
|Nashville
|54
|30
|20
|4
|64
|166
|155
|15-10-0
|15-10-4
|11-5-1
|Edmonton
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|182
|175
|14-11-0
|16-10-4
|13-3-0
|Anaheim
|57
|26
|22
|9
|61
|169
|177
|15-11-4
|11-11-5
|9-7-3
|Vancouver
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|158
|161
|12-10-3
|15-13-3
|8-4-5
|Winnipeg
|55
|24
|21
|10
|58
|166
|170
|14-10-2
|10-11-8
|10-6-5
|San Jose
|54
|24
|24
|6
|54
|143
|168
|13-12-3
|11-12-3
|4-6-2
|Chicago
|55
|20
|27
|8
|48
|138
|188
|10-14-4
|10-13-4
|4-11-5
|Seattle
|56
|17
|34
|5
|39
|144
|199
|10-17-3
|7-17-2
|4-13-0
|Arizona
|54
|15
|35
|4
|34
|124
|196
|8-20-1
|7-15-3
|6-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT
Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Vegas 5, Anaheim 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.