SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|43
|32
|9
|1
|1
|68
|145
|94
|Knoxville
|45
|32
|9
|2
|2
|68
|170
|110
|Peoria
|43
|30
|6
|3
|4
|67
|154
|88
|Quad City
|45
|26
|11
|4
|4
|60
|154
|125
|Fayetteville
|43
|29
|13
|1
|0
|59
|144
|106
|Pensacola
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|149
|129
|Evansville
|43
|22
|20
|1
|0
|45
|123
|111
|Roanoke
|41
|18
|17
|3
|3
|43
|129
|122
|Birmingham
|43
|13
|26
|4
|0
|30
|102
|151
|Macon
|42
|8
|31
|1
|2
|19
|88
|191
|Vermilion County
|42
|4
|33
|5
|0
|13
|62
|193
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Macon 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1
Peoria 4, Roanoke 0
Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled