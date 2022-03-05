Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 43 32 9 1 1 68 145 94
Knoxville 45 32 9 2 2 68 170 110
Peoria 43 30 6 3 4 67 154 88
Quad City 45 26 11 4 4 60 154 125
Fayetteville 43 29 13 1 0 59 144 106
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 43 22 20 1 0 45 123 111
Roanoke 41 18 17 3 3 43 129 122
Birmingham 43 13 26 4 0 30 102 151
Macon 42 8 31 1 2 19 88 191
Vermilion County 42 4 33 5 0 13 62 193

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 6, Knoxville 4

Evansville 2, Vermilion County 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Peoria 4, Roanoke 0

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-03-06 01:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
"