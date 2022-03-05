|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|27
|21
|3
|3
|64
|17
|66
|Liverpool
|26
|18
|6
|2
|70
|20
|60
|Chelsea
|25
|14
|8
|3
|49
|18
|50
|Man United
|27
|13
|8
|6
|44
|34
|47
|West Ham
|27
|13
|6
|8
|46
|34
|45
|Arsenal
|24
|14
|3
|7
|38
|27
|45
|Tottenham
|25
|13
|3
|9
|35
|32
|42
|Wolverhampton
|26
|12
|4
|10
|24
|21
|40
|Southampton
|26
|8
|11
|7
|34
|37
|35
|Leicester
|25
|9
|6
|10
|40
|43
|33
|Brighton
|26
|7
|12
|7
|25
|30
|33
|Crystal Palace
|27
|6
|12
|9
|37
|38
|30
|Aston Villa
|25
|9
|3
|13
|33
|37
|30
|Newcastle
|25
|5
|10
|10
|28
|45
|25
|Brentford
|27
|6
|6
|15
|27
|44
|24
|Leeds
|27
|5
|8
|14
|29
|61
|23
|Everton
|24
|6
|4
|14
|28
|41
|22
|Burnley
|25
|3
|12
|10
|22
|32
|21
|Watford
|26
|5
|4
|17
|25
|47
|19
|Norwich
|26
|4
|5
|17
|15
|55
|17
___
Southampton 2, Norwich 0
Leeds 0, Tottenham 4
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford 0, Newcastle 2
Crystal Palace 1, Burnley 1
Man United 0, Watford 0
Brighton 0, Aston Villa 2
Everton 0, Man City 1
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham 1, Wolverhampton 0
Burnley 0, Leicester 2
Leicester 1, Leeds 0
Aston Villa vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Arsenal, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Watford, 2:30 p.m.
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 2:45 p.m.
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Fulham
|34
|22
|7
|5
|84
|29
|73
|Huddersfield
|36
|17
|11
|8
|49
|36
|62
|Bournemouth
|31
|18
|7
|6
|51
|27
|61
|Blackburn
|35
|16
|9
|10
|46
|36
|57
|QPR
|34
|16
|8
|10
|49
|39
|56
|Sheffield United
|34
|15
|9
|10
|45
|35
|54
|Luton Town
|33
|15
|9
|9
|46
|37
|54
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|14
|10
|10
|46
|34
|52
|Middlesbrough
|33
|15
|7
|11
|43
|35
|52
|Coventry
|33
|14
|9
|10
|43
|38
|51
|Millwall
|33
|13
|10
|10
|36
|34
|49
|Preston
|35
|11
|14
|10
|38
|39
|47
|West Brom
|34
|12
|10
|12
|35
|32
|46
|Blackpool
|34
|12
|9
|13
|40
|41
|45
|Stoke
|33
|12
|8
|13
|42
|38
|44
|Swansea
|32
|11
|8
|13
|34
|43
|41
|Bristol City
|35
|11
|7
|17
|45
|63
|40
|Cardiff
|35
|11
|6
|18
|41
|54
|39
|Hull
|35
|10
|7
|18
|30
|39
|37
|Birmingham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|40
|55
|37
|Reading
|34
|10
|5
|19
|42
|67
|29
|Barnsley
|33
|5
|8
|20
|24
|48
|23
|Derby
|35
|10
|12
|13
|34
|39
|21
|Peterborough
|34
|5
|6
|23
|24
|69
|21
___
Blackburn 1, QPR 0
Barnsley 3, Middlesbrough 2
Birmingham 0, Huddersfield 2
Blackpool 4, Reading 1
Bournemouth 2, Stoke 1
Cardiff 0, Fulham 1
Coventry 1, Preston 1
Luton Town 1, Derby 0
Millwall 1, Sheffield United 0
Nottingham Forest 2, Bristol City 0
Peterborough 0, Hull 3
West Brom 0, Swansea 2
Cardiff 1, Derby 0
Huddersfield 3, Peterborough 0
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. QPR, 8 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|35
|23
|7
|5
|61
|19
|76
|Wigan
|33
|21
|6
|6
|58
|32
|69
|Milton Keynes Dons
|35
|19
|9
|7
|57
|35
|66
|Oxford United
|36
|18
|8
|10
|67
|46
|62
|Sheffield Wednesday
|34
|17
|10
|7
|52
|37
|61
|Sunderland
|35
|17
|8
|10
|61
|47
|59
|Wycombe
|35
|16
|10
|9
|58
|46
|58
|Plymouth
|33
|16
|8
|9
|54
|39
|56
|Ipswich
|35
|14
|11
|10
|53
|39
|53
|Portsmouth
|33
|14
|9
|10
|46
|37
|51
|Bolton
|35
|15
|6
|14
|55
|47
|51
|Accrington Stanley
|34
|13
|7
|14
|44
|53
|46
|Cambridge United
|35
|11
|11
|13
|46
|52
|44
|Burton Albion
|36
|12
|8
|16
|44
|52
|44
|Cheltenham
|34
|9
|14
|11
|44
|56
|41
|Charlton
|34
|11
|6
|17
|41
|47
|39
|Shrewsbury
|35
|9
|11
|15
|31
|35
|38
|Lincoln
|33
|9
|8
|16
|37
|46
|35
|Fleetwood Town
|33
|7
|12
|14
|47
|58
|33
|AFC Wimbledon
|34
|6
|15
|13
|39
|53
|33
|Morecambe
|34
|7
|10
|17
|44
|64
|31
|Gillingham
|35
|6
|12
|17
|28
|55
|30
|Doncaster
|36
|8
|5
|23
|28
|68
|29
|Crewe
|34
|6
|7
|21
|28
|60
|25
___
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Accrington Stanley 3, Wycombe 2
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 2
Cheltenham 1, Crewe 2
Lincoln 0, Gillingham 2
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Bolton 0
Morecambe 1, Ipswich 1
Oxford United 4, Cambridge United 2
Plymouth 0, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth 3, Fleetwood Town 3
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Charlton 0
Wigan 0, Sunderland 3
Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 0
Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 2
Sheffield Wednesday 5, Burton Albion 2
Wycombe 3, Cambridge United 0
Wigan 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Cambridge United vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Morecambe, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|33
|19
|10
|4
|63
|28
|67
|Northampton
|34
|16
|9
|9
|39
|27
|57
|Mansfield Town
|32
|16
|8
|8
|44
|34
|56
|Tranmere
|34
|16
|8
|10
|36
|27
|56
|Exeter
|32
|14
|12
|6
|47
|33
|54
|Sutton United
|33
|15
|9
|9
|50
|39
|54
|Newport County
|34
|14
|11
|9
|55
|45
|53
|Swindon
|33
|14
|10
|9
|55
|40
|52
|Bristol Rovers
|33
|14
|9
|10
|46
|40
|51
|Port Vale
|32
|13
|11
|8
|46
|32
|50
|Salford
|32
|13
|8
|11
|37
|30
|47
|Hartlepool
|34
|13
|8
|13
|36
|44
|47
|Crawley Town
|32
|12
|8
|12
|41
|44
|44
|Harrogate Town
|34
|11
|10
|13
|52
|52
|43
|Bradford
|34
|9
|13
|12
|37
|43
|40
|Walsall
|34
|10
|9
|15
|36
|46
|39
|Rochdale
|32
|8
|14
|10
|39
|42
|38
|Leyton Orient
|32
|7
|13
|12
|40
|34
|34
|Carlisle
|33
|8
|10
|15
|26
|45
|34
|Colchester
|34
|7
|12
|15
|32
|49
|33
|Stevenage
|34
|7
|12
|15
|30
|52
|33
|Barrow
|33
|7
|11
|15
|30
|40
|32
|Oldham
|32