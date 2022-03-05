ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|47
|28
|12
|6
|1
|63
|172
|140
|Newfoundland
|42
|26
|13
|3
|0
|55
|150
|116
|Trois-Rivieres
|44
|23
|17
|3
|1
|50
|157
|149
|Worcester
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|164
|165
|Maine
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|151
|169
|Adirondack
|46
|18
|26
|2
|0
|38
|134
|175
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|53
|32
|17
|3
|1
|68
|162
|132
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Florida
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|183
|145
|Orlando
|52
|27
|21
|4
|0
|58
|143
|161
|Greenville
|49
|20
|22
|4
|3
|47
|138
|145
|Norfolk
|51
|18
|29
|2
|2
|40
|132
|188
|South Carolina
|52
|17
|29
|6
|0
|40
|129
|178
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|34
|13
|1
|2
|71
|187
|144
|Wheeling
|50
|29
|20
|1
|0
|59
|178
|162
|Cincinnati
|51
|28
|20
|3
|0
|59
|178
|157
|Fort Wayne
|52
|27
|19
|5
|1
|60
|187
|164
|Iowa
|53
|23
|23
|6
|1
|53
|167
|189
|Kalamazoo
|50
|24
|26
|0
|0
|48
|155
|181
|Indy
|52
|22
|25
|2
|3
|49
|161
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|54
|32
|19
|2
|1
|67
|182
|168
|Idaho
|54
|29
|22
|2
|1
|61
|162
|137
|Rapid City
|55
|27
|20
|4
|4
|62
|173
|175
|Tulsa
|53
|26
|23
|2
|2
|56
|156
|166
|Kansas City
|55
|27
|25
|2
|1
|57
|163
|178
|Allen
|51
|22
|22
|6
|1
|51
|164
|177
|Wichita
|55
|23
|24
|8
|0
|54
|159
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2
Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0
Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Orlando 4, South Carolina 3
Reading 5, Worcester 3
Fort Wayne 8, Toledo 3
Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2
Greenville 2, Florida 0
Allen 3, Idaho 1
Kansas City 2, Wichita 1
Utah 2, Rapid City 1
Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.