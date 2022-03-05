Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 23:09
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 47 28 12 6 1 63 172 140
Newfoundland 42 26 13 3 0 55 150 116
Trois-Rivieres 44 23 17 3 1 50 157 149
Worcester 47 22 21 3 1 48 164 165
Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169
Adirondack 46 18 26 2 0 38 134 175
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 53 32 17 3 1 68 162 132
Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120
Florida 55 30 17 4 4 68 183 145
Orlando 52 27 21 4 0 58 143 161
Greenville 49 20 22 4 3 47 138 145
Norfolk 51 18 29 2 2 40 132 188
South Carolina 52 17 29 6 0 40 129 178
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144
Wheeling 50 29 20 1 0 59 178 162
Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157
Fort Wayne 52 27 19 5 1 60 187 164
Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189
Kalamazoo 50 24 26 0 0 48 155 181
Indy 52 22 25 2 3 49 161 171
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 54 32 19 2 1 67 182 168
Idaho 54 29 22 2 1 61 162 137
Rapid City 55 27 20 4 4 62 173 175
Tulsa 53 26 23 2 2 56 156 166
Kansas City 55 27 25 2 1 57 163 178
Allen 51 22 22 6 1 51 164 177
Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday's Games

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-06 01:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
"