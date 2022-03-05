ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 47 28 12 6 1 63 172 140 Newfoundland 42 26 13 3 0 55 150 116 Trois-Rivieres 44 23 17 3 1 50 157 149 Worcester 47 22 21 3 1 48 164 165 Maine 49 22 21 4 2 50 151 169 Adirondack 46 18 26 2 0 38 134 175

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 53 32 17 3 1 68 162 132 Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120 Florida 55 30 17 4 4 68 183 145 Orlando 52 27 21 4 0 58 143 161 Greenville 49 20 22 4 3 47 138 145 Norfolk 51 18 29 2 2 40 132 188 South Carolina 52 17 29 6 0 40 129 178

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144 Wheeling 50 29 20 1 0 59 178 162 Cincinnati 51 28 20 3 0 59 178 157 Fort Wayne 52 27 19 5 1 60 187 164 Iowa 53 23 23 6 1 53 167 189 Kalamazoo 50 24 26 0 0 48 155 181 Indy 52 22 25 2 3 49 161 171

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 54 32 19 2 1 67 182 168 Idaho 54 29 22 2 1 61 162 137 Rapid City 55 27 20 4 4 62 173 175 Tulsa 53 26 23 2 2 56 156 166 Kansas City 55 27 25 2 1 57 163 178 Allen 51 22 22 6 1 51 164 177 Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday's Games

Indy at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.