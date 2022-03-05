All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 19-5-4 17-7-2 11-5-1 Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 24-6-0 12-7-5 7-1-2 Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 19-6-1 16-9-3 9-4-0 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 16-10-1 17-8-3 12-3-1 Detroit 55 24 25 6 54 161 197 16-11-3 8-14-3 6-8-2 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 9-14-4 9-16-4 6-9-4 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 10-16-2 9-13-3 5-10-1 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210 8-17-1 6-17-6 5-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 20-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0 Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 15-8-5 19-6-4 10-4-2 N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 19-5-3 16-10-2 8-4-0 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 13-11-5 16-7-4 10-5-1 Columbus 55 28 25 2 58 182 200 15-11-2 13-14-0 8-10-0 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 10-11-4 10-12-4 5-5-1 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 11-13-3 8-18-2 8-10-2 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189 9-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 23-3-2 17-8-2 13-5-2 St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 19-6-2 13-9-4 11-5-2 Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 16-5-1 16-13-2 8-6-1 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 20-7-1 11-13-2 12-7-2 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 15-10-0 15-10-4 11-5-1 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 14-10-2 10-11-8 10-6-5 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 10-14-4 10-13-4 4-11-5 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196 8-20-1 7-15-3 6-11-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 15-4-5 17-10-2 7-6-1 Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 14-12-2 16-7-5 6-5-1 Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 15-13-3 16-8-1 11-5-1 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 14-11-0 16-10-4 13-3-0 Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 15-11-4 11-11-5 9-7-3 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 12-10-3 15-13-3 8-4-5 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 13-12-3 11-12-3 4-6-2 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199 10-17-3 7-17-2 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.