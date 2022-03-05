All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 Detroit 55 24 25 6 54 161 197 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 Columbus 55 28 25 2 58 182 200 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.