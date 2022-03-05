Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152
Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161
Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157
Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148
Detroit 55 24 25 6 54 161 197
Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200
Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169
Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132
Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152
N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138
Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156
Columbus 55 28 25 2 58 182 200
N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146
New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200
Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155
St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146
Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171
Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157
Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155
Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170
Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188
Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130
Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160
Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166
Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175
Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177
Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161
San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168
Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-06 01:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
"