NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 a-Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 a-Florida 54 36 13 5 77 221 161 m-Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 m-N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 a-Toronto 54 35 15 4 74 198 157 Boston 55 33 18 4 70 166 148 Washington 56 29 18 9 67 180 156 Columbus 55 28 25 2 58 182 200 Detroit 55 24 25 6 54 161 197 N.Y. Islanders 51 20 23 8 48 131 146 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 Ottawa 53 19 29 5 43 137 169 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 Philadelphia 54 16 28 10 42 135 189 Montreal 55 14 34 7 35 132 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 55 40 11 4 84 219 155 p-Calgary 53 32 14 7 71 186 130 c-St. Louis 53 32 15 6 70 191 146 c-Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 p-Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 p-Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 Nashville 54 30 20 4 64 166 155 Edmonton 55 30 21 4 64 182 175 Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 Vancouver 56 27 23 6 60 158 161 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 San Jose 54 24 24 6 54 143 168 Chicago 55 20 27 8 48 138 188 Seattle 56 17 34 5 39 144 199 Arizona 54 15 35 4 34 124 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, New Jersey 1

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 3, OT

Buffalo 5, Minnesota 4

Tampa Bay 3, Detroit 1

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Vegas 5, Anaheim 4

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.