All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|51
|29
|15
|5
|2
|65
|165
|156
|Providence
|45
|25
|14
|3
|3
|56
|142
|120
|Hartford
|48
|25
|16
|5
|2
|57
|141
|139
|Charlotte
|52
|28
|21
|3
|0
|59
|176
|155
|Hershey
|53
|26
|20
|4
|3
|59
|155
|149
|WB/Scranton
|51
|23
|22
|2
|4
|52
|135
|156
|Bridgeport
|52
|20
|23
|5
|4
|49
|143
|161
|Lehigh Valley
|50
|18
|22
|7
|3
|46
|132
|159
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|48
|32
|11
|5
|0
|69
|174
|132
|Toronto
|44
|24
|16
|3
|1
|52
|154
|149
|Rochester
|52
|27
|20
|3
|2
|59
|173
|185
|Laval
|45
|24
|18
|3
|0
|51
|147
|149
|Belleville
|46
|24
|21
|1
|0
|49
|142
|141
|Syracuse
|49
|22
|20
|6
|1
|51
|147
|160
|Cleveland
|49
|18
|21
|6
|4
|46
|133
|162
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|49
|31
|10
|4
|4
|70
|165
|127
|Manitoba
|48
|28
|17
|2
|1
|59
|145
|133
|Milwaukee
|54
|27
|21
|4
|2
|60
|162
|163
|Rockford
|47
|22
|21
|3
|1
|48
|134
|148
|Grand Rapids
|50
|22
|21
|5
|2
|51
|134
|151
|Iowa
|49
|22
|21
|4
|2
|50
|139
|140
|Texas
|48
|18
|20
|5
|5
|46
|147
|166
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|44
|30
|9
|4
|1
|65
|153
|115
|Ontario
|47
|31
|10
|3
|3
|68
|191
|145
|Bakersfield
|45
|23
|13
|4
|5
|55
|148
|136
|Colorado
|50
|27
|17
|3
|3
|60
|167
|147
|Abbotsford
|45
|24
|17
|3
|1
|52
|155
|134
|Henderson
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|135
|134
|San Diego
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|130
|145
|Tucson
|45
|17
|24
|3
|1
|38
|123
|177
|San Jose
|45
|16
|28
|1
|0
|33
|136
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Abbotsford 4, Laval 2
Bridgeport 5, WB/Scranton 4
Iowa 4, Grand Rapids 0
Rochester 3, Belleville 2
Utica 8, Syracuse 5
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Springfield 4, Hershey 3
Milwaukee 4, Texas 3
Colorado 7, San Diego 4
Bakersfield 2, Stockton 1
Ontario 3, Henderson 2
Abbotsford at Laval, 1 p.m.
Rockford at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 12 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled