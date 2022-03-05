Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;87;78;Partly sunny;87;77;WSW;9;85%;39%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds breaking;91;69;Sunshine, pleasant;82;67;WNW;6;63%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Inc. clouds;55;41;A little p.m. rain;54;43;ENE;10;73%;91%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;57;45;A couple of showers;58;43;E;5;71%;77%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brilliant sunshine;46;34;Partly sunny;43;30;ENE;13;64%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;36;25;Mostly sunny;34;15;NNE;5;65%;2%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, cooler;64;45;Clouds and sun;63;44;ENE;7;42%;43%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;36;32;Snow and sleet;36;27;SW;28;67%;86%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;Partly sunny and hot;100;80;NE;12;45%;14%;10

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;59;47;A little a.m. rain;60;42;NNE;6;74%;97%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;ENE;11;49%;27%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;72;47;Turning cloudy;73;54;ESE;6;30%;28%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;94;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;6;70%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;87;65;Becoming cloudy;86;64;ENE;9;34%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;93;82;Mostly sunny;93;82;S;9;65%;24%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;57;47;A couple of showers;55;46;ENE;11;72%;93%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;52;28;Partly sunny;52;30;NE;6;24%;28%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Chilly with some sun;44;34;A couple of showers;38;32;ENE;8;79%;97%;1

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;39;29;Variable cloudiness;37;29;NNE;4;61%;5%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;66;52;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;50;NW;5;86%;85%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;65;ENE;10;67%;85%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;44;27;Variable clouds;43;27;NNW;7;50%;19%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brilliant sunshine;51;31;Partly sunny, cooler;42;28;NE;6;62%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;46;29;Breezy in the a.m.;44;31;E;13;53%;66%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;46;22;More clouds than sun;48;23;NNW;5;52%;39%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid with a t-storm;79;65;A t-storm around;80;69;NNE;9;76%;92%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;85;67;Partly sunny;83;67;ENE;7;46%;78%;13

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;Abundant sunshine;52;34;ENE;10;29%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warmer;76;65;Winds subsiding;84;57;N;17;13%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;80;63;Sunshine and nice;79;68;S;10;68%;1%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;85;71;Clearing, a shower;82;68;NNE;4;59%;83%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;90;78;A little rain;86;78;NNE;14;79%;100%;3

Chicago, United States;Warmer;67;42;Windy and cooler;46;36;NNE;20;57%;77%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;Nice with sunshine;88;75;ENE;9;67%;44%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;39;28;Partial sunshine;42;29;N;6;69%;3%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;75;63;Breezy in the p.m.;74;63;NNE;15;67%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;64;A severe t-storm;78;48;S;12;72%;98%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;91;77;Mostly cloudy;91;76;ENE;10;65%;44%;8

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;77;60;High clouds;83;63;SE;5;52%;0%;3

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;36;21;A little snow;24;11;N;8;92%;99%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;86;64;Hazy sun and warm;92;63;N;6;35%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SSW;5;73%;70%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;47;35;Partly sunny;45;35;S;8;71%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with rain;53;50;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;NW;9;40%;89%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mainly cloudy;62;51;A couple of showers;60;51;SSE;4;67%;98%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;74;69;A little a.m. rain;79;66;E;9;84%;100%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;ENE;7;48%;17%;12

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;84;69;An afternoon shower;86;69;E;15;60%;45%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;36;25;A snow shower;37;27;WNW;11;80%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;93;78;An afternoon shower;93;77;SSE;10;52%;57%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;76;63;Inc. clouds;72;63;E;11;81%;72%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;NNE;7;54%;15%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;91;68;Mostly sunny;90;70;SE;8;36%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;74;57;An afternoon shower;71;57;N;7;53%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;48;41;Cloudy;49;40;ENE;15;78%;88%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SW;10;79%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;87;76;S;6;57%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;75;56;Turning cloudy;77;59;ENE;6;56%;85%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;58;42;Cooler with a shower;47;40;N;5;67%;84%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;89;66;Sunshine and nice;87;67;W;10;44%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;50;Hazy sun;78;51;ESE;5;47%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;100;73;Sunny and hot;102;76;N;8;18%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;35;29;Variable cloudiness;36;28;WSW;5;60%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;88;75;A shower in spots;86;75;NNE;9;60%;60%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;92;76;A t-storm around;93;75;SW;6;64%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;Clearing;91;69;Hazy sun;91;65;NE;5;35%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;75;A downpour;87;76;NE;4;77%;98%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;60;39;A passing shower;61;40;ENE;8;62%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;83;A stray thunderstorm;91;82;SW;8;68%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;74;66;Mostly cloudy;76;66;SSE;5;83%;55%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;57;42;Partly sunny;61;41;N;6;50%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;45;36;A morning shower;44;34;NE;13;65%;47%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in places;59;41;Mostly sunny, cool;62;43;SE;6;50%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;88;79;Clouds and sun, nice;88;78;SSW;7;72%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;52;35;Variable clouds;53;41;NE;6;52%;85%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;87;79;Sunny and nice;88;79;NNE;7;65%;2%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;82;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;N;4;82%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;74;Mostly cloudy;94;73;E;6;54%;1%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;75;63;A morning shower;71;58;SE;13;81%;59%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;Mostly sunny;78;52;SSE;6;34%;2%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy with a shower;80;75;Partly sunny, breezy;80;76;E;15;54%;9%;7

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;33;20;Partly sunny;34;23;WNW;6;55%;50%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;91;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;77;E;15;57%;0%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;80;68;Sun and clouds;80;69;NE;9;68%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Rain, mainly early;47;33;WSW;14;78%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;33;26;Low clouds;33;29;W;10;54%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;93;77;Hazy sun;94;78;N;6;42%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;NNE;12;42%;4%;13

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;45;42;A couple of showers;70;53;WSW;15;61%;91%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray shower;62;46;A shower in the a.m.;58;46;NNW;12;72%;58%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;23;19;Rain and ice;36;32;SSW;16;91%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and breezy;61;38;Breezy and cooler;49;35;NW;14;41%;2%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;36;22;Partly sunny;40;26;NW;5;59%;4%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A thick cloud cover;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;49;31;WSW;19;82%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Mostly cloudy;89;77;NE;7;67%;57%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;90;74;A shower in spots;88;74;NNW;7;69%;47%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;83;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;82;73;E;6;85%;100%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny;54;34;Partly sunny;48;31;NE;7;57%;2%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;91;69;Plenty of sun;90;67;SE;10;43%;2%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sunshine;94;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSE;7;55%;38%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;NE;9;78%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Afternoon showers;92;68;Showers around;91;68;ESE;6;55%;80%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;39;22;Variable clouds;38;25;N;4;53%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Winds subsiding;42;25;Plenty of sun;44;18;WNW;10;28%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;64;53;Periods of rain;65;53;N;8;76%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;63;47;A little a.m. rain;59;45;W;7;83%;96%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;A morning t-storm;86;77;SE;9;69%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;P.M. rain, windy;44;32;Partial sunshine;36;32;SW;16;64%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;34;24;A snow shower;39;31;WNW;8;72%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;88;75;Sunny and very warm;91;75;NNE;8;60%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;78;58;Clouds and sun;86;68;SSE;10;29%;2%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;56;29;Mostly sunny;54;29;NNE;7;56%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;26;16;Decreasing clouds;33;25;WNW;11;73%;34%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun, cool;58;43;Mostly sunny, cool;60;44;WNW;8;61%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;79;63;Showers around;81;62;ENE;11;65%;62%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;83;74;A shower or two;81;73;ENE;15;77%;97%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;78;65;Nice with some sun;78;66;NNW;7;69%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;78;51;High clouds;76;52;E;6;10%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;SW;6;37%;21%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Afternoon showers;84;70;A few showers;83;70;N;10;78%;90%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;56;34;Partly sunny;62;32;NNE;6;44%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;50;34;Mostly sunny;52;36;NNE;5;69%;12%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;29;Mostly sunny;44;18;W;8;32%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;43;Cloudy and chilly;48;43;ESE;8;49%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Afternoon showers;86;76;NW;5;79%;100%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy and chilly;42;33;Cold with rain;37;29;SE;13;74%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;85;74;A shower;83;73;ENE;16;68%;95%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;40;26;Partly sunny;43;33;NW;5;54%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;72;Rain and a t-storm;76;71;SSE;15;83%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;74;66;A p.m. shower or two;72;62;E;15;70%;87%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;36;32;A snow shower;37;33;WNW;10;73%;92%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler with showers;56;48;Showers around;63;46;ESE;8;65%;98%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;48;32;Increasingly windy;48;28;NNW;16;49%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;59;47;Breezy;59;47;N;14;22%;62%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;67;56;A morning shower;74;53;NNW;7;48%;65%;5

Tirana, Albania;Periods of rain;58;42;Occasional rain;55;38;ESE;5;62%;97%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;60;44;Breezy in the p.m.;55;41;NW;13;29%;0%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;38;37;Very windy, a shower;56;34;WSW;27;70%;61%;4

Tripoli, Libya;A shower in the p.m.;61;52;Becoming cloudy;61;51;ESE;3;63%;10%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A couple of showers;59;43;Cloudy;59;48;ESE;4;66%;85%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;36;-2;Decreasing clouds;30;2;E;7;56%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;Mostly cloudy;51;37;ENE;4;56%;12%;3

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;45;26;Variable cloudiness;44;26;NW;5;53%;23%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very hot;96;77;Very hot;100;75;WSW;5;45%;54%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;34;19;A snow shower;37;27;WNW;6;48%;74%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;37;25;Variable cloudiness;37;27;WNW;4;55%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;70;61;Windy;71;62;NW;23;74%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;100;68;Clouds and sun, warm;99;71;SW;6;50%;4%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and clouds;49;26;Partly sunny;45;27;NE;3;48%;67%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-05 21:33 GMT+08:00

