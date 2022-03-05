Taiwan foundation collects NT$214 million for Ukraine in 3 days

The High-Heel Wedding Church in Chiayi County in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The High-Heel Wedding Church in Chiayi County in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Relieve Disaster Foundation (賑災基金會) received donations for Ukraine totaling more than NT$200 million (US$7.6 million) within three days after setting up a special account, reports said Saturday (March 5).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on March 2 it was launching the campaign through the foundation, with donations to be accepted until April 1, CNA reported.

By 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a total of NT$214.19 million had poured in, the foundation said in a statement.

The funds will be used for healthcare, housing, and daily consumer goods benefiting Ukrainian refugees. Once the campaign over, MOFA will draw up a general plan and make it public according to relevant laws, the foundation said.

