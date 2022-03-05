Alexa
F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Mazepin's contract

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 18:17
FILE - Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia arrives to the Losail International Circuit in Losail, Qatar, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 ahead of the Qatar F...

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) — The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract “with immediate effect” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.

The 23-year-old Mazepin did not score a point in his debut F1 season last year alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.

Last week, Haas removed Uralkali sponsorship and ran plain white cars on the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, instead of the typically red, white and blue with a livery that resembles the Russian flag.

Pre-season testing continues in Bahrain next week before the season-opening race there on March 20.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-05 19:52 GMT+08:00

