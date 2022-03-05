Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of military reservists reported for duty Saturday (March 5) under a new 14-day call-up system.

The original recall of former soldiers for between two and four periods of one week over eight years will remain in place for the time being, but Saturday also saw a new system where recently discharged military staff have to return for 14 days of training.

By the deadline of noon Saturday, 98.9% of about 400 people had reported for duty at a school in Taoyuan City, CNA reported. They were to be divided into five units, with the focus of their training the defense of the coastline in New Taipei City’s Linkou District under the guidance of another 200 officers.

The necessary COVID-19 prevention measures were also taken, with tests turning out negative, and tents housing only four soldiers each, instead of the usual 10, the report said.

About half the two-week program will be devoted to training in the use of weapons, including firing guns, while the rest will feature disaster prevention, rescue missions, guard duties, weapon maintenance, and lectures about legal aspects.

The Ministry of National Defense formed a new All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January in an effort to reform its reservist system, as commentators said changes were necessary to make it more effective in the face of Chinese threats.

