Taiwan has 2 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses expiring by late May

Taiwan has 2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses expiring by the end of May. Taiwan has 2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses expiring by the end of May. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from AstraZeneca will reach their expiration date in May, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) trying to find ways of donating them, reports said Saturday (March 5).

According to the latest figures, a total of 47.79 million vaccine doses had been administered in Taiwan, with first-dose coverage reaching 82.94% and second-dose coverage 77.1%, while 43.82% had received a booster shot.

A total of 15.2 million AstraZeneca jabs had been administered, but there were still more than 2 million doses left which would gradually reach their expiration date over the next few months leading up to late May, CNA reported. As the brand was not recommended for booster shots, a significant number of the doses were expected to go unused.

MOFA was contacting the nation’s diplomatic allies to gauge their interest in receiving the vaccines as donations, but if nobody offered to take the jabs, they would be destroyed or handed to academic institutions, according to Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the spokesman for the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

An estimated 50,000 to 80,000 doses of the Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine stood to expire each month from April through June, but demand was still high, so there would probably be no need to destroy them, he said.