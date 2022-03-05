Imam, Azhar stymie Australia as Pakistan reaches 302-1

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali stymied Australia as Pakistan reached 302-1 at lunch on the second day of the first cricket test on Saturday.
Players from both teams wore black armbands in memory of Shane Warne. They lined up before the start of play and observed a minute of silence to mark their respect for Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52.
Resuming on 245-1, Azhar closed in on his century and was unbeaten on 95 after resuming at the overnight score of 64. Imam, 132 overnight, hit just one boundary in the two-hour session to reach 154 and both batsmen have stretched their second-wicket stand to 197 runs, spanning over three sessions.
Both batters, who joined at stroke of lunch on the first day, showed no urgency on a slow wicket to accelerate the scoring rate as Australia conceded just 23 runs during the 13 overs in the first hour and further 34 in the second hour.
Imam hit his lone boundary of the session in the same over by flicking Lyon to mid-wicket and then ran three runs with a drive to wide min-on to complete his 150 off 329 balls.
Veteran offspinner Lyon has picked up the solitary wicket so far when he had dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique for 44, but not before Shafique shared a 105-run opening stand with Imam on the first day.
__
More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports