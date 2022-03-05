Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan puts Audrey Tang in charge of digital development ministry project

No decisions yet on launch date, choice of minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/05 16:20
Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang has the task to speed up the formation of a digital development ministry. 

Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang has the task to speed up the formation of a digital development ministry.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has been put in charge of the central government’s digital development ministry project with the mission to speed up its formation, reports said Saturday (March 5).

Following election promises by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Legislative Yuan ratified the establishment of the new ministry in Dec. 2021. The new government department will manage 10 different areas, including national policies on digital development, the planning of telecommunications, broadcasting and digital resources, cybersecurity, and the promotion of an innovative environment for digital science and technology.

According to a Cabinet statement Saturday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) had appointed Tang as convener of the future ministry, CNA reported. The latter has already built up an international reputation for her role in using digital technology in the fight against fake news and in the prevention of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan.

While Tang has now been tasked with speeding up the formation of the new ministry, no decision had been reached yet about who would lead the department, Cabinet officials said. Another minister without portfolio, Kuo Yau-hwang (郭耀煌), was also seen as a possibility. While he had recently indicated his wish to return to academic life, the government reportedly wanted him to stay on.
Audrey Tang
digital development ministry
digital development
Su Tseng-chang
Kuo Yau-hwang
Minister without portfolio

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president apologizes for blackout
Taiwan president apologizes for blackout
2022/03/04 15:33
Taiwan President, VP, Premier to donate in support of Ukraine
Taiwan President, VP, Premier to donate in support of Ukraine
2022/03/02 16:21
Taiwan joins SWIFT ban on Russian banks
Taiwan joins SWIFT ban on Russian banks
2022/03/01 11:47
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
2022/02/19 17:52
Taiwan completes installation of AC units at more than 3,300 schools
Taiwan completes installation of AC units at more than 3,300 schools
2022/02/10 19:03

Updated : 2022-03-05 17:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"