Taiwan puts Audrey Tang in charge of digital development ministry project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has been put in charge of the central government’s digital development ministry project with the mission to speed up its formation, reports said Saturday (March 5).

Following election promises by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Legislative Yuan ratified the establishment of the new ministry in Dec. 2021. The new government department will manage 10 different areas, including national policies on digital development, the planning of telecommunications, broadcasting and digital resources, cybersecurity, and the promotion of an innovative environment for digital science and technology.

According to a Cabinet statement Saturday, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) had appointed Tang as convener of the future ministry, CNA reported. The latter has already built up an international reputation for her role in using digital technology in the fight against fake news and in the prevention of COVID-19 infections in Taiwan.

While Tang has now been tasked with speeding up the formation of the new ministry, no decision had been reached yet about who would lead the department, Cabinet officials said. Another minister without portfolio, Kuo Yau-hwang (郭耀煌), was also seen as a possibility. While he had recently indicated his wish to return to academic life, the government reportedly wanted him to stay on.