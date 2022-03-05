Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Mike Pompeo departs Taiwan after 4-day stay

‘We will see you again,’ former U.S. Secretary of State tells foreign ministry

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Editor
2022/03/05 16:15
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves at cameras prior to boarding a plane to leave Taiwan.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves at cameras prior to boarding a plane to leave Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has departed Taiwan on Saturday afternoon (March 5) following a four-day stay.

CNA reported that Pompeo and his wife Susan Pompeo boarded a flight bound for Singapore at 2:20 p.m. The two were sent off by Douglas Hsu (徐佑典), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of North American Affairs.

Hsu reportedly walked the Pompeos all the way to the gate, where Mike Pompeo bade the press goodbye and told Hsu, “We will see you again.”

During his stay in Taiwan, Mike Pompeo met with top Taiwanese officials including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who decorated him with the Order of Brilliant Star, and Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德). During a banquet with Lai, Pompeo dined with Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀), and Continental Engineering Corporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Nita Ing (殷琪).

Pompeo repeatedly urged the U.S. government to recognize the “unmistakable, already existent reality” of Taiwan’s sovereignty. In reference to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and tensions across the Taiwan Strait, he also called for deeper defense cooperation with Indo-Pacific nations that shared similar values to deter bad actors.
Mike Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
MOFA
soveriengty
democracy
freedom

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
2022/03/04 21:48
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
2022/03/04 17:17
Taiwanese donate over NT$100 million to Ukrainians in under 2 days
Taiwanese donate over NT$100 million to Ukrainians in under 2 days
2022/03/04 15:01
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
2022/03/04 12:25
Foreign ministry refutes reports claiming Pompeo's visit strictly for business
Foreign ministry refutes reports claiming Pompeo's visit strictly for business
2022/03/04 11:33

Updated : 2022-03-05 17:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"