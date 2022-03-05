Mike Pompeo departs Taiwan after 4-day stay

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves at cameras prior to boarding a plane to leave Taiwan. Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves at cameras prior to boarding a plane to leave Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has departed Taiwan on Saturday afternoon (March 5) following a four-day stay.

CNA reported that Pompeo and his wife Susan Pompeo boarded a flight bound for Singapore at 2:20 p.m. The two were sent off by Douglas Hsu (徐佑典), head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of North American Affairs.

Hsu reportedly walked the Pompeos all the way to the gate, where Mike Pompeo bade the press goodbye and told Hsu, “We will see you again.”

During his stay in Taiwan, Mike Pompeo met with top Taiwanese officials including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who decorated him with the Order of Brilliant Star, and Vice President William Lai Ching-te (賴清德). During a banquet with Lai, Pompeo dined with Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), as well as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Chairman Morris Chang (張忠謀), and Continental Engineering Corporation Chairman of the Board of Directors Nita Ing (殷琪).

Pompeo repeatedly urged the U.S. government to recognize the “unmistakable, already existent reality” of Taiwan’s sovereignty. In reference to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and tensions across the Taiwan Strait, he also called for deeper defense cooperation with Indo-Pacific nations that shared similar values to deter bad actors.