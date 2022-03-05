Alexa
Jadeja’s 2nd century gives India advantage over Sri Lanka

By CHETAN NARULA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/05 14:40
India's Ravindra Jadeja kisses his helmet after scoring a century during the second day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali,...
A moment of silence is marked by the Indian and Sri Lankan cricket teams for Australian cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, who recently passed away...
A tribute for cricket legend Rod Marsh is displayed on the big screen at I S Bindra Cricket Stadium during the second day of the first test match betw...
Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the first test match between Indi...

MOHALI, India (AP) — Ravindra Jadeja scored his second test century as India reached 468-7 at lunch Saturday on day two of the series-opening match against Sri Lanka.

Jadeja was unbeaten on 102 runs from 166 deliveries. He shared a 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Ravichandran Ashwin (61).

Both teams lined up before the start of play and observed a minute’s silence in memory of Australian legend Shane Warne, who died Friday in Thailand from a suspected heart attack.

India’s 400 came in 97 overs as Sri Lanka's bowling posed little threat to the settled batters. Ashwin posted his 12th test half-century off 67 balls and his 100 partnership with Jadeja came off 138 deliveries.

He was caught behind off Suranga Lakmal (2-86) just before the interval.

The morning session belonged to Jadeja as he reached triple figures just prior to lunch, celebrating the milestone in his inimitable sword-play style, regaling the small crowd gathered at the IS Bindra Stadium.

Jadeja reached his hundred off 160 deliveries, including 10 fours.

On Friday, Rohit Sharma became India’s 35th test captain and ex-skipper Virat Kohli became the 12th Indian cricketer to feature in 100 tests. Rishabh Pant (97) and Hanuma Vihari (58) had scored contrasting half-centuries to put the hosts in a position of strength.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-05 17:08 GMT+08:00

