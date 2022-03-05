Taiwanese student in underwear chases thief, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After running into a suspicious stranger in his apartment while brushing his teeth, a student--wearing only his underwear--chased the man onto the streets, which later earned him the nickname “Captain Underpants.”

The Kaohsiung City Police Department Hunei Precinct said that it received a report from the 19-year-old student, surnamed Chen (陳), about a man who stole from his apartment on the afternoon of Sunday (Feb. 27). When officers arrived at the scene, Chen told the police that the suspect had fled, but the police were able to track down the suspect after reviewing surveillance footage.

Formosa Television reported that as other tenants at Chen’s apartment building are mostly students from the same school, when Chen saw the stranger, he approached him. When asked what he was doing, the man in his 20s replied “I’m here to pack clothes,” before running downstairs and into the street.

He said in an interview that he should have been able to catch up with the suspect, but he became conscious of the fact he was only in his underwear, which made him a little embarrassed. Chen said, “I kept my head low as I walked back with the backpack (the suspect had thrown away)” after losing the suspect.

Though Chen’s classmates jokingly dubbed him “Captain Underwear” after the incident, his heroic act also garnered him praise, per Formosa Television.



(Kaohsiung City Police Department Hunei Precinct GIF)

According to the police, the suspect still made off with stolen goods worth around NT$38,400 (US$ 1,364.75) belonging to a student surnamed Chang (張) and another surnamed Hsieh (謝), including a laptop, a watch, a coin bank, clothes, shampoo, and skincare products. The police department has formed a task force that will bring in the suspect for interrogation.

The police added that it had created a network with all schools within the precinct, forming a “Campus Safeguarding Group” so schools may share any emergency messages with officers. The police will also continue to work closely with schools to ensure the safety of students renting apartments off-campus.