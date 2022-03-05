Alexa
Hemphill carries Drake over Southern Illinois in MVC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 13:08
ST. LOUIS (AP) — ShanQuan Hemphill recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds to carry Drake to a 65-52 win over Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn had 13 points each for Drake (23-9).

Marcus Domask had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Salukis (16-15). Lance Jones added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

