AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 12:58
A model wears a creation as part of the Yamamoto Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Fr...
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to ...
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 20...
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have esca...
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in ...
Ukrainian troops escort a man who they suspect is a Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troo...
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2...
Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward during t...
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Sau...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in ...
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022....
Helen Mirren, recipient of the life achievement award, poses in the press room at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar Sund...
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, greets supporters upon his arrival for a presidential election camp...
Red Star fans light fireworks during a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 27, ...
Cosplayers pose for a photograph at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noro...
Luton Town's Danny Hylton, top, heads the ball over Chelsea's Reece James during the FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Luton Town and Chelsea at...
Dancers perform the traditional "Diablada," or Dance of the Devils, during Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The festival features ...
Serena Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Wednesday, Marc...
Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
People crowd as they try to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. Ukrainian men have to stay to fight in the war...

From Feb. 26-March 4, 2022

From a man kneeling in the snow begging for food in winter on the medieval Charles Bridge in the Czech Republic, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's heroic refusal to evacuate his country during Russia's ongoing attack as it devastates the citizens, their homes, institutions and cities, leading to over one million refugees fleeing to other countries, to Helen Mirren receiving the life achievement award at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Southern California, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-03-05 14:45 GMT+08:00

