AP Week in Pictures: Global

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital, President Zelenskyy refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. "The fight is here," he said. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)