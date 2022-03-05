Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan confirms 8 local COVID cases

CECC announces 72 imported cases, no new deaths

  132
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/05 14:19
(Taiwan News, Keira Chang image)

(Taiwan News, Keira Chang image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed eight local COVID-19 infections and 72 imported cases Saturday (March 5), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients were three males and five females, with ages ranging from under 10 to 79. Three were located in Taoyuan, three in Kaohsiung, and one each in New Taipei and Tainan.

Saturday’s imported cases included 26 males and 46 females, aged from under 5 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 9 and March 4, with 41 diagnosed through tests at the airport. The largest groups of foreign arrivals confirmed with COVID were 11 from the Philippines, six from Canada, five from Hong Kong, four from Vietnam, and three from the United States.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 20,797 coronavirus patients included 15,459 domestic cases and 5,284 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322. The most recent death, announced by the CECC Friday (Feb. 25), was a man in his 60s who had arrived from the Philippines in late January.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.
local infections
local cases
imported cases
COVID-19
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Airlines only flew 1.02 million passengers to and from Taiwan in 2021
Airlines only flew 1.02 million passengers to and from Taiwan in 2021
2022/03/04 17:47
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
2022/03/04 14:27
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2022/03/04 14:10
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 5 local COVID cases
2022/03/03 14:15
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2 local COVID cases
2022/03/02 14:21

Updated : 2022-03-05 14:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"