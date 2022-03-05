Taiwan confirms 8 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed eight local COVID-19 infections and 72 imported cases Saturday (March 5), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The newly reported local patients were three males and five females, with ages ranging from under 10 to 79. Three were located in Taoyuan, three in Kaohsiung, and one each in New Taipei and Tainan.

Saturday’s imported cases included 26 males and 46 females, aged from under 5 to 69. They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 9 and March 4, with 41 diagnosed through tests at the airport. The largest groups of foreign arrivals confirmed with COVID were 11 from the Philippines, six from Canada, five from Hong Kong, four from Vietnam, and three from the United States.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 20,797 coronavirus patients included 15,459 domestic cases and 5,284 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322. The most recent death, announced by the CECC Friday (Feb. 25), was a man in his 60s who had arrived from the Philippines in late January.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

