Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers

Company reportedly looks at European alternatives

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/05 13:42
Taiwan is reportedly turning away from Japan to look at new high-speed train suppliers. 

Taiwan is reportedly turning away from Japan to look at new high-speed train suppliers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) is turning to alternative suppliers as prices quoted by Japanese companies for new trains were “unreasonable,” CNA reported Saturday (March 5).

At a board meeting last week, THSRC reportedly made the decision to seek a supplier outside Japan, though it did not confirm or deny reports that it was looking for new trains in Europe. Countries manufacturing high-speed trains include France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Canada and China, though the last one had already been excluded as a possibility, according to CNA.

The Taiwan company was in the process of evaluating the technology, handling, repair, and financial details of potential suppliers. The transition from Japanese to European systems was an important point of discussion, but did not pose any grave issues, officials said, naming the example of the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit’s Wenhu Line, which switched from trains supplied by Matra of France to Bombardier vehicles from Canada without problems.

THSRC’s current 34 trains were made in Japan by Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nippon Sharyo and Hitachi, Ltd. with adaptations to suit Taiwan’s climate, environment and regulations.
high speed rail
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp
THSRC
Japan

Updated : 2022-03-05 14:43 GMT+08:00

