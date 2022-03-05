Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams scores 15 to lead Northern Illinois over Ohio 58-57

By Associated Press
2022/03/05 12:25
Williams scores 15 to lead Northern Illinois over Ohio 58-57

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 15 points and nine rebounds as Northern Illinois narrowly defeated Ohio 58-57 on Friday night.

Trendon Hankerson had 15 points for Northern Illinois (9-21, 6-14 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Darweshi Hunter added six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.

Mark Sears had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats (23-8, 14-6). Jason Carter added 10 points.

The Huskies evened the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Northern Illinois 74-62 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-05 14:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Taiwan blackout caused by malfunction at Kaohsiung power plant
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Philippine police rescue kidnapped Taiwanese woman after killing three Chinese suspects
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Blackouts hit 5 million households in Taiwan
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
The war in Ukraine: a lesson for Taiwan
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
"